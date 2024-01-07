The Sacramento Kings, Keegan Murray included, take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 135-130 win over the Raptors, Murray totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.6 15.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 22.9 22.9 PR -- 21.3 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Murray has made 5.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Murray is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings average 104 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 111.9 points per contest, which is 10th-best in the league.

The Pelicans concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Conceding 26.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 31 14 4 1 4 0 0 11/20/2023 16 5 3 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.