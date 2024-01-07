Will Joshua Jacobs Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joshua Jacobs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Jacobs' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 18, Jacobs has 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 37 receptions (54 targets) for 296 yards.
Joshua Jacobs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- The Raiders have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jacobs 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|233
|805
|6
|3.5
|54
|37
|296
|0
Jacobs Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|25
|77
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|11
|35
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|61
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|26
|98
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|27
|116
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|14
|39
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|20
|110
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|13
|34
|0
|2
|16
|0
