Will Jauan Jennings cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

49ers vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Jennings' 33 targets have led to 19 catches for 265 yards (20.4 per game) and one score.

Jennings has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 3 44 1 Week 14 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 2 2 25 0

