Jauan Jennings was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jennings' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Jennings' season stats include 265 yards on 19 receptions (13.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 33 times.

Jauan Jennings Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The 49ers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Ray-Ray McCloud (FP/ribs): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Danny Gray (FP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Jennings 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 19 265 89 1 13.9

Jennings Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 3 44 1 Week 14 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 2 2 25 0

