The Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jakobi Meyers get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Meyers' stat line this season displays 68 catches for 746 yards and seven scores. He averages 49.7 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 101 times.

Meyers has grabbed a touchdown pass in six of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has one rushing touchdown in 15 games.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0 Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 12 Chiefs 7 6 79 1 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 25 0 Week 15 Chargers 4 2 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 5 3 42 0 Week 17 @Colts 10 6 56 0

