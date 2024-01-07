Jakobi Meyers will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Denver Broncos in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Meyers' stat line shows 68 catches for 746 yards and seven scores this season. He posts 49.7 yards receiving per game.

Meyers vs. the Broncos

Meyers vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 81 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 81 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 22 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed four players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is giving up 233.9 yards per game this year, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

The Broncos' defense is ranked 28th in the league with 27 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this year, Meyers has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has been targeted on 101 of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (19.2% target share).

He has been targeted 101 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (73rd in NFL).

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in six of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 32.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

Meyers (15 red zone targets) has been targeted 22.1% of the time in the red zone (68 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/31/2023 Week 17 10 TAR / 6 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

