The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Barnes produced 16 points in a 135-130 win against the Raptors.

Now let's dig into Barnes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.3 Assists -- 1.3 0.9 PRA -- 15.7 15 PR -- 14.4 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Barnes' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 104.

The Pelicans are the 10th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.9 points per contest.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 26.9 per contest, 17th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 34 4 4 1 1 1 1 11/22/2023 41 22 3 0 4 0 0 11/20/2023 30 16 4 0 3 0 1

