Will George Kittle get into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

49ers vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Kittle's 90 targets have resulted in 65 catches for 1,020 yards (63.8 per game) and six scores.

In four of 16 games this season, Kittle has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

George Kittle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 9 8 89 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 3 19 0 Week 13 @Eagles 6 4 68 0 Week 14 Seahawks 5 3 76 1 Week 15 @Cardinals 4 2 54 0 Week 16 Ravens 10 7 126 0 Week 17 @Commanders 4 3 29 0

