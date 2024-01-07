When the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

49ers vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Mitchell has rushed for 229 yards on 61 carries (22.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3 13 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 17 80 1 0 0 0

