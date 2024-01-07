Elijah Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mitchell's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Elijah Mitchell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 18, Mitchell has 61 carries for 229 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has four receptions (six targets) for -1 yards.

Keep an eye on Mitchell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The 49ers have one other running back on the injury report this week: Christian McCaffrey (DNP/calf): 272 Rush Att; 1459 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 67 Rec; 564 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mitchell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 61 229 1 3.8 6 4 -1 0

Mitchell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3 13 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 17 80 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.