Will Elijah Mitchell Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Elijah Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mitchell's stats can be found on this page.
Entering Week 18, Mitchell has 61 carries for 229 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has four receptions (six targets) for -1 yards.
Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The 49ers have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Christian McCaffrey (DNP/calf): 272 Rush Att; 1459 Rush Yds; 14 Rush TDs 67 Rec; 564 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
49ers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|61
|229
|1
|3.8
|6
|4
|-1
|0
Mitchell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|11
|42
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7
|39
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|17
|80
|1
|0
|0
|0
