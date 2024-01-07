The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) take to the road to play Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (21-13) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, January 7. The gametips at 6:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO

NBCS-CA and BSNO Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 1569.8 1177.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.2 36.8 Fantasy Rank 10 35

Buy Sabonis and Ingram gear on Fanatics!

Domantas Sabonis vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis posts 19.7 points, 12.9 boards and 7.6 assists per game, making 59.2% of shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

The Kings average 118.3 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 117.5 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The 43.9 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 13th in the NBA. Its opponents collect 43.1 per contest.

The Kings hit 15.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.5 more than their opponents (12.8).

Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.9 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.1 (16th in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pelicans have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 111.9 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.

The 44.3 rebounds per game New Orleans accumulates rank 10th in the league. Their opponents grab 43.3.

The Pelicans hit 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA). They are making 1.5 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 33.8%.

New Orleans has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (13th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Domantas Sabonis vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game 0.1 3.9 Usage Percentage 23.0% 28.1% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 59.5% Total Rebound Pct 20.5% 7.8% Assist Pct 32.6% 25.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.