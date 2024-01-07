Domantas Sabonis vs. Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:45 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) take to the road to play Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (21-13) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, January 7. The gametips at 6:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Domantas Sabonis vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Brandon Ingram
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1569.8
|1177.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|46.2
|36.8
|Fantasy Rank
|10
|35
Domantas Sabonis vs. Brandon Ingram Insights
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis posts 19.7 points, 12.9 boards and 7.6 assists per game, making 59.2% of shots from the field (ninth in NBA).
- The Kings average 118.3 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 117.5 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.
- The 43.9 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 13th in the NBA. Its opponents collect 43.1 per contest.
- The Kings hit 15.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.5 more than their opponents (12.8).
- Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.9 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.1 (16th in NBA action).
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Brandon Ingram's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Pelicans have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 111.9 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.
- The 44.3 rebounds per game New Orleans accumulates rank 10th in the league. Their opponents grab 43.3.
- The Pelicans hit 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA). They are making 1.5 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 33.8%.
- New Orleans has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (13th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).
Domantas Sabonis vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Brandon Ingram
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.1
|3.9
|Usage Percentage
|23.0%
|28.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.9%
|59.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.5%
|7.8%
|Assist Pct
|32.6%
|25.3%
