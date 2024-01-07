Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 135-130 win over the Raptors (his last game) Sabonis posted 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.7 22.7 Rebounds 13.5 12.9 14.4 Assists 7.5 7.6 9.3 PRA -- 40.2 46.4 PR -- 32.6 37.1



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 14.6% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.3 per contest.

Sabonis' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 104.

On defense, the Pelicans have given up 111.9 points per game, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 26.9 per contest.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 36 26 13 10 0 1 2 11/22/2023 36 23 9 6 0 1 0 11/20/2023 31 10 10 8 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.