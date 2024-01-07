When the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Deebo Samuel hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

49ers vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel's 87 targets have led to 58 grabs for 871 yards (62.2 per game) and seven scores.

Samuel has hauled in a TD pass in five of 14 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has rushed for a TD in five games (of 14 games played).

Deebo Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 4 30 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 3 63 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9 7 79 0 Week 13 @Eagles 4 4 116 2 Week 14 Seahawks 9 7 149 1 Week 15 @Cardinals 7 4 48 2 Week 16 Ravens 12 4 47 0 Week 17 @Commanders 6 5 37 1

