De'Aaron Fox plus his Sacramento Kings teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Fox put up 24 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 135-130 win versus the Raptors.

In this article, we look at Fox's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.2 27.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.5 PRA -- 39.8 37.7 PR -- 33.7 32.2 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.5



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 19.8% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.8 per contest.

Fox is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 111.9 points per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 26.9 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 40 30 5 4 1 0 1 11/22/2023 38 26 2 5 2 0 1 11/20/2023 29 14 2 0 2 0 1

