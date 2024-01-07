Davante Adams versus the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Raiders meet the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 151.8 9.5 16 60 9.56

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Davante Adams vs. Justin Simmons Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' team-high 1,098 yards as a receiver have come on 98 catches (out of 167 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Las Vegas has 3,150 (196.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Raiders are scoring 19.1 points per game, only 25th in the NFL.

Las Vegas is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.8 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 12th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 68 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 53.1%.

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 67 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's D ranks 22nd in the NFL with 3,742 passing yards allowed (233.9 per game) and 28th with 27 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Broncos have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by giving up 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 371.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Denver has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown pass to 22 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davante Adams vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 167 41 Def. Targets Receptions 98 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1098 67 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 68.6 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 317 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 26 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.