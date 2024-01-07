Should you bet on Davante Adams getting into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Adams' 1,098 yards receiving (68.6 per game) top the Raiders. He has been targeted 167 times, and has 98 receptions plus seven TDs.

In five of 16 games this year, Adams has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0 Week 10 Jets 13 6 86 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 13 7 82 1 Week 12 Chiefs 7 5 73 0 Week 14 Vikings 10 7 53 0 Week 15 Chargers 12 8 101 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 6 1 4 0 Week 17 @Colts 21 13 126 2

