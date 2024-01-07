Davante Adams has a good matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Denver Broncos in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos allow 233.9 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Adams has 98 receptions (while being targeted 167 times) for a team-high 1,098 yards and seven TDs, averaging 68.6 yards per game.

Adams vs. the Broncos

Adams vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 102.7 REC YPG / REC TD

Denver has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Four opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The 233.9 passing yards the Broncos concede per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Broncos' defense ranks 28th in the league by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (27 total passing TDs).

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 71.5 (-115)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams, in seven of 16 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has 31.8% of his team's target share (167 targets on 525 passing attempts).

He has 1,098 receiving yards on 167 targets to rank 99th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

Adams has reeled in a TD pass in five of 16 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

Adams has been targeted 26 times in the red zone (38.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/31/2023 Week 17 21 TAR / 13 REC / 126 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 8 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

