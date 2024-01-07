Danny Gray was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Gray's stats can be found on this page.

Danny Gray Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the 49ers this week: Ray-Ray McCloud (FP/ribs): 9 Rec; 113 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jauan Jennings (LP/concussion): 19 Rec; 265 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Ross Dwelley (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Gray 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 1 10 4 0 10.0

Gray Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1 1 10 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0 0 0

