Will Christian McCaffrey Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian McCaffrey did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 18 contest against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking McCaffrey's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
McCaffrey has season stats that include 1459 rushing yards on 272 carries (5.4 per attempt) and 14 touchdowns, plus 67 receptions on 83 targets for 564 yards.
Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The 49ers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Elijah Mitchell (DNP/illness): 61 Rush Att; 229 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 4 Rec; -1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McCaffrey 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|272
|1,459
|14
|5.4
|83
|67
|564
|7
McCaffrey Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22
|152
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|20
|116
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|18
|85
|1
|5
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|106
|3
|7
|71
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|19
|51
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|11
|43
|0
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|15
|45
|1
|3
|51
|1
|Week 8
|Bengals
|12
|54
|1
|6
|64
|1
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|16
|95
|0
|6
|47
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|78
|0
|5
|25
|1
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|19
|114
|2
|5
|25
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|17
|93
|1
|3
|40
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|16
|145
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|18
|115
|1
|5
|72
|2
|Week 16
|Ravens
|14
|103
|1
|6
|28
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|14
|64
|0
|4
|27
|0
