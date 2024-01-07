Christian McCaffrey did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 18 contest against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking McCaffrey's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

McCaffrey has season stats that include 1459 rushing yards on 272 carries (5.4 per attempt) and 14 touchdowns, plus 67 receptions on 83 targets for 564 yards.

Christian McCaffrey Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The 49ers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Elijah Mitchell (DNP/illness): 61 Rush Att; 229 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 4 Rec; -1 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

McCaffrey 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 272 1,459 14 5.4 83 67 564 7

McCaffrey Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 78 0 5 25 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 19 114 2 5 25 0 Week 13 @Eagles 17 93 1 3 40 0 Week 14 Seahawks 16 145 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 18 115 1 5 72 2 Week 16 Ravens 14 103 1 6 28 0 Week 17 @Commanders 14 64 0 4 27 0

