Brandon Aiyuk against the Los Angeles Rams pass defense and Jordan Fuller is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the 49ers meet the Rams at Levi's Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 171.7 11.4 9 42 6.83

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jordan Fuller Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's 1,317 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 101 times and has totaled 72 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, San Francisco is averaging the second-most yards in the league, at 263.1 (4,209 total passing yards).

The 49ers' scoring average on offense is 29.4 points per game, third-highest in the NFL.

San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 29.1 times per contest, which is second in the league.

In the red zone, the 49ers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 72 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Jordan Fuller & the Rams' Defense

Jordan Fuller leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 92 tackles, one TFL, and eight passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, allowing the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL (234.6 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 23 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Rams rank 19th in the NFL in points allowed (22.3 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (340.3 per game).

Los Angeles has allowed eight players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown pass to 21 players this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jordan Fuller Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Jordan Fuller Rec. Targets 101 50 Def. Targets Receptions 72 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.3 31 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1317 92 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 87.8 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 375 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

