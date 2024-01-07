When the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, Brandon Aiyuk will be up against a Rams pass defense featuring Ahkello Witherspoon. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 171.7 11.4 9 42 6.83

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk has hauled in 72 catches for 1,317 yards (87.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, San Francisco has 4,209 (263.1 per game), the second-most in the NFL.

The 49ers average the third-most points in the league, 29.4 per game.

San Francisco carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 29.1 times per game (second-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the 49ers air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 72 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles ranks 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 234.6, and it ranks 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed (23).

This year, the Rams' defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 22.3 points allowed per game and 19th with 340.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to eight players this season.

21 players have caught a touchdown against the Rams this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 101 94 Def. Targets Receptions 72 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.3 42 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1317 47 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 87.8 2.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 375 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

