The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brandon Aiyuk find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

49ers vs Rams Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's 1,317 yards receiving (87.8 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 72 receptions (on 101 targets) and seven TDs.

In six of 15 games this season, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 3 3 55 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 6 5 156 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 4 2 50 1 Week 13 @Eagles 7 5 46 1 Week 14 Seahawks 9 6 126 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 5 3 37 0 Week 16 Ravens 7 6 113 0 Week 17 @Commanders 8 7 114 1

