Austin Hooper has a good matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Denver Broncos in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos give up 233.9 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Hooper's 21 grabs (on 26 total targets) have led to 195 yards receiving (and an average of 13 per game).

Hooper vs. the Broncos

Hooper vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 34.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 34.3 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Four opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The 233.9 passing yards the Broncos concede per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Broncos have totaled 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Broncos' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Hooper Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hooper has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 54.5% of his games (six of 11).

Hooper has received 5.0% of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He has been targeted 26 times this season, averaging 7.5 yards per target.

Hooper, in 15 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/31/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/25/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

