The Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos are set to play in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Ameer Abdullah hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Ameer Abdullah score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Abdullah has collected 89 yards (5.9 per game) on 15 carries.

Abdullah has also caught 18 passes for 124 yards (8.3 per game) .

In 15 games, Abdullah has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Ameer Abdullah Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0 0 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Steelers 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 4 @Chargers 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 5 Packers 1 4 0 1 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 1 7 0 1 12 0 Week 9 Giants 2 8 0 2 17 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 11 0 1 2 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 12 0 2 7 0 Week 15 Chargers 6 32 0 2 13 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2 11 0 1 1 0 Week 17 @Colts 1 4 0 1 18 0

