The Los Angeles Rams (9-7) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the 49ers and Rams can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

49ers vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 4 41 -200 +165

49ers vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has an average total of 44.3 in their outings this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers are 9-6-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been moneyline favorites 16 times this season. They've gone 12-4.

San Francisco has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have played 11 games this season that have had more than 41 combined points scored.

Los Angeles' games this year have had a 44.7-point total on average, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams are 8-6-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

49ers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.4 3 17.3 2 44.3 11 16 Rams 23.9 8 22.3 19 44.7 11 16

49ers vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

San Francisco has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

San Francisco has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

The 49ers have fared better in divisional matchups, as they've scored 4.4 more points against teams in their division (33.8 points per game) compared to their overall season average (29.4 points per game). That said, they've surrendered 19.4 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 17.3 points per game in all games.

The 49ers have 194 more points than their opponents this season (12.1 per game), and the Rams have scored 26 more points than their opponents (1.6 per game).

Rams

In its last three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Rams have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

Offensively, the Rams are better in division games (26.6 points per game) than overall (23.9). Defensively they are also better (16.4 points conceded per game) than overall (22.3).

The 49ers have outscored opponents by a total of 194 points this season (12.1 per game), and the Rams have put up 26 more points than their opponents (1.6 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 44.4 44.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27 25.7 ATS Record 9-6-1 3-4-0 6-2-1 Over/Under Record 8-7-1 4-3-0 4-4-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-4 5-2 7-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 45.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.5 24.1 ATS Record 8-6-2 4-3-1 4-3-1 Over/Under Record 8-8-0 3-5-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-1 5-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

