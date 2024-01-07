On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) will battle to keep their three-game winning streak going as they are 4-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers (12-4). The game's over/under is listed at 41.

The 49ers' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Rams. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Rams as they prepare for this matchup against the 49ers.

49ers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-4) 41 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-4) 41.5 -198 +166 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

49ers vs. Rams Betting Insights

San Francisco has a 9-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers are 5-6-1 as 4-point favorites or more.

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (50%).

Los Angeles' record against the spread in 2023 is 8-6-2.

As a 4-point underdog or more, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-1-1).

Of 16 Los Angeles games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

