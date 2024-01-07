How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:01 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (12-4) host a streaking Los Angeles Rams (9-7) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium. The Rams have won three games in a row.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
49ers Insights
- This year, the 49ers average 7.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Rams allow (22.3).
- The 49ers collect 64.3 more yards per game (404.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (340.3).
- This season, San Francisco runs for 35.8 more yards per game (141.5) than Los Angeles allows per outing (105.7).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (14) this season.
49ers Home Performance
- The 49ers' average points scored in home games (28.3) is lower than their overall average (29.4). But their average points allowed at home (18.9) is higher than overall (17.3).
- At home, the 49ers rack up 441.9 yards per game and concede 294.7. That's more than they gain overall (404.6), but less than they allow (306.8).
- San Francisco's average yards passing at home (305.1) is higher than its overall average (263.1). And its average yards conceded at home (214.3) is lower than overall (218.3).
- The 49ers' average rushing yards gained (136.7) and allowed (80.4) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 141.5 and 88.5, respectively.
- At home, the 49ers convert 51.3% of third downs and allow 37.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.3%), and less than they allow (39.5%).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 45-29
|CBS
|12/25/2023
|Baltimore
|L 33-19
|ABC
|12/31/2023
|at Washington
|W 27-10
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
