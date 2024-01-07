The San Francisco 49ers (12-4) host a streaking Los Angeles Rams (9-7) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium. The Rams have won three games in a row.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

49ers Insights

This year, the 49ers average 7.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Rams allow (22.3).

The 49ers collect 64.3 more yards per game (404.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (340.3).

This season, San Francisco runs for 35.8 more yards per game (141.5) than Los Angeles allows per outing (105.7).

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (14) this season.

49ers Home Performance

The 49ers' average points scored in home games (28.3) is lower than their overall average (29.4). But their average points allowed at home (18.9) is higher than overall (17.3).

At home, the 49ers rack up 441.9 yards per game and concede 294.7. That's more than they gain overall (404.6), but less than they allow (306.8).

San Francisco's average yards passing at home (305.1) is higher than its overall average (263.1). And its average yards conceded at home (214.3) is lower than overall (218.3).

The 49ers' average rushing yards gained (136.7) and allowed (80.4) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 141.5 and 88.5, respectively.

At home, the 49ers convert 51.3% of third downs and allow 37.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.3%), and less than they allow (39.5%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Arizona W 45-29 CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore L 33-19 ABC 12/31/2023 at Washington W 27-10 FOX 1/7/2024 Los Angeles - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.