Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at Levi's Stadium, which begins at 4:25 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) are dealing with 13 players on the injury report.

49ers vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The 49ers enter this matchup after a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Rams deefated the New York Giants 26-25.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB Calf Out Elijah Mitchell RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ray-Ray McCloud WR Ribs Questionable Danny Gray WR Shoulder Questionable Aaron Banks OL Toe Full Participation In Practice Jaylon Moore OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jon Feliciano OL Back Questionable Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Ambry Thomas CB Hand Out Tashaun Gipson S Quad Out Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Questionable Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Ji'Ayir Brown S Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyren Williams RB Rest Doubtful Cooper Kupp WR Rest Doubtful Matthew Stafford QB Rest Doubtful Aaron Donald DT Rest Doubtful Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Doubtful Ernest Jones LB NIR Doubtful Duke Shelley DB Hamstring Out Jordan Fuller DB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Participation In Practice Tyler Higbee TE Shoulder Doubtful Rob Havenstein OT Rest Full Participation In Practice Desjuan Johnson DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the 49ers or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers rank seventh in total defense this year (306.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 404.6 total yards per game.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (29.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game).

The 49ers rank 15th in pass defense this year (218.3 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 263.1 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 141.5 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 88.5 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers have the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +10, forcing 27 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (fifth in NFL).

49ers vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-4)

49ers (-4) Moneyline: 49ers (-200), Rams (+165)

49ers (-200), Rams (+165) Total: 41 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.