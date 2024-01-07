49ers vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 18
Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at Levi's Stadium, which begins at 4:25 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) are dealing with 13 players on the injury report.
49ers vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: FOX
The 49ers enter this matchup after a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders in their last outing.
Their last time out, the Rams deefated the New York Giants 26-25.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Calf
|Out
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Danny Gray
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylon Moore
|OL
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jon Feliciano
|OL
|Back
|Questionable
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Foot
|Out
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Hand
|Out
|Tashaun Gipson
|S
|Quad
|Out
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|S
|Knee
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Rest
|Doubtful
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Foot
|Doubtful
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|NIR
|Doubtful
|Duke Shelley
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jordan Fuller
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bobby Brown III
|NT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Desjuan Johnson
|DE
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
49ers Season Insights
- The 49ers rank seventh in total defense this year (306.8 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 404.6 total yards per game.
- The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (29.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game).
- The 49ers rank 15th in pass defense this year (218.3 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 263.1 passing yards per game.
- San Francisco has been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 141.5 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 88.5 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The 49ers have the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +10, forcing 27 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (fifth in NFL).
49ers vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-4)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-200), Rams (+165)
- Total: 41 points
