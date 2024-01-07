49ers vs. Rams Player Props & Odds – Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:55 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at Levi's Stadium.
Check out the best contributors in this game between the 49ers and the Rams, and what player prop bets to evaluate.
Elijah Mitchell Touchdown Odds
- Mitchell Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Mitchell Odds to Score Anytime TD: +100
Puka Nacua Touchdown Odds
- Nacua Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Nacua Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190
