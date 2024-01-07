Our computer model predicts a victory for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The 49ers have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 29.4 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 17.3 points allowed per game) this season. With 23.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams rank eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 22.3 points per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Rams vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-4) Over (41) 49ers 29, Rams 17

Place your bets on the 49ers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

49ers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the 49ers a 66.7% chance to win.

San Francisco has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

When playing as at least 4-point favorites this season, the 49ers have an ATS record of 5-6-1.

In San Francisco's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

The point total average for 49ers games this season is 44.3, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has put together an 8-6-2 ATS record so far this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

So far this year, eight of Los Angeles' 16 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Rams games is 44.7 points, 3.7 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.4 17.3 28.3 18.9 30.3 16.1 Los Angeles 23.9 22.3 23.9 20.4 24.0 24.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.