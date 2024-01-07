Los Angeles (9-7) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with San Francisco (12-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the 49ers against the Rams is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Rams vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The 49ers have been winning after the first quarter in nine games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Rams have had the lead seven times, have trailed four times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

The Rams have won the second quarter eight times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time in 16 games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the 49ers have been outscored in the third quarter five times and outscored their opponent 11 times.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Rams have won the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in 13 games and have lost that quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in that quarter in seven games and have lost that quarter in nine games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

49ers vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have led 11 times (10-1 in those games), have been losing four times (1-3), and have been tied one time (1-0).

The Rams have been winning eight times, have trailed six times, and have been tied two times at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The 49ers have won the second half in 13 games this season, and they've lost the second half in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in the second half.

The Rams have won the second half in seven games this season (6-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in nine games (3-6).

Rep the 49ers or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.