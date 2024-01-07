The San Francisco 49ers (12-4) host a streaking Los Angeles Rams (9-7) squad on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Levi's Stadium (and best bets are available). The Rams have won three games in a row.

When is 49ers vs. Rams?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The 49ers are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 7.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.8 to 4).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers a 65.8% chance to win.

The 49ers have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 12-4 in those games.

San Francisco has gone 8-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter (66.7%).

The Rams have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won once.

This season, Los Angeles has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-4)



San Francisco (-4) The 49ers have covered the spread in a game nine times this season (9-7-0).

San Francisco has an ATS record of 5-7 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Rams have gone 9-6-1 against the spread this year.

In games this year when an underdog by 4 points or more, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) The two teams average a combined 12.3 more points per game (53.3) than this matchup's total of 41 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.4 fewer points per game (39.6) than this game's total of 41 points.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the 49ers' 16 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Rams' 16 games with a set total.

