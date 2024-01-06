On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the New York Islanders. Is Zach Whitecloud going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

Whitecloud has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.

Whitecloud's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Whitecloud recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:44 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 5-4 OT

Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

