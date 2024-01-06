We have high school basketball competition in Washoe County, Nevada today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Reno High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on January 6

2:00 PM PT on January 6 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena High School at Carson High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on January 6

2:00 PM PT on January 6 Location: Carson City, NV

Carson City, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

McQueen High School at Damonte Ranch High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on January 6

2:00 PM PT on January 6 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Sage Ridge High School at Excel Christian School