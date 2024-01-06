Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:48 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Washoe County, Nevada today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Reno High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Carson City, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McQueen High School at Damonte Ranch High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sage Ridge High School at Excel Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Conference: 1A Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
