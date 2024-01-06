The UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Aztecs have won five games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -9.5 139.5

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

UNLV has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score above 139.5 points.

UNLV's games this year have had a 145.6-point total on average, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UNLV has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

San Diego State has been less successful against the spread than UNLV this year, recording an ATS record of 5-6-0, compared to the 5-5-0 mark of UNLV.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 5 45.5% 77.4 154.9 65.5 133.6 140.7 UNLV 7 70% 77.5 154.9 68.1 133.6 144.1

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

The Aztecs beat the spread 12 times in 21 MWC games last year.

The Rebels put up 12.0 more points per game (77.5) than the Aztecs allow their opponents to score (65.5).

UNLV is 5-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 5-6-0 2-4 6-5-0 UNLV 5-5-0 1-0 7-3-0

UNLV vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State UNLV 15-1 Home Record 9-7 8-2 Away Record 5-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

