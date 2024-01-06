UNLV vs. San Diego State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2, 0-0 MWC) play the UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on CBS.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
UNLV Players to Watch
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Webster: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 21.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reese Waters: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNLV vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|121st
|77.2
|Points Scored
|73.1
|227th
|73rd
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|186th
|101st
|38.5
|Rebounds
|31.9
|340th
|141st
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|323rd
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|128th
|14.4
|Assists
|13.4
|193rd
|54th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|9.5
|33rd
