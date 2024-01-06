The San Diego State Aztecs (10-2, 0-0 MWC) play the UNLV Rebels (5-5, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on CBS.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

UNLV Players to Watch

Dedan Thomas Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalib Boone: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Webster: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 21.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

21.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Micah Parrish: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Reese Waters: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNLV vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 121st 77.2 Points Scored 73.1 227th 73rd 66.3 Points Allowed 71.0 186th 101st 38.5 Rebounds 31.9 340th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.0 323rd 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 7.3 205th 128th 14.4 Assists 13.4 193rd 54th 10.1 Turnovers 9.5 33rd

