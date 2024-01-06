The UNLV Rebels' (11-1) MWC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Colorado State Rams (9-3) at Moby Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels' 82.7 points per game are 22.1 more points than the 60.6 the Rams give up.
  • UNLV has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
  • Colorado State is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.
  • The Rams average 14.0 more points per game (75.1) than the Rebels give up (61.1).
  • When Colorado State puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 9-3.
  • When UNLV allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 10-0.
  • This year the Rams are shooting 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Rebels concede.
  • The Rebels make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNLV Leaders

  • Desi-Rae Young: 19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Kiara Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
  • Alyssa Brown: 6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)
  • Nneka Obiazor: 6.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Seton Hall L 84-54 Walsh Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 71-59 Rothman Center
12/30/2023 Utah State W 107-68 Cox Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
1/10/2024 San Jose State - Cox Pavilion
1/13/2024 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

