The UNLV Rebels' (11-1) MWC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Colorado State Rams (9-3) at Moby Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 82.7 points per game are 22.1 more points than the 60.6 the Rams give up.

UNLV has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Colorado State is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.

The Rams average 14.0 more points per game (75.1) than the Rebels give up (61.1).

When Colorado State puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 9-3.

When UNLV allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 10-0.

This year the Rams are shooting 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Rebels concede.

The Rebels make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Kiara Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26) Alyssa Brown: 6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)

10.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67) Nneka Obiazor: 6.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

UNLV Schedule