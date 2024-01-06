How to Watch the UNLV vs. Colorado State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:01 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels' (11-1) MWC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Colorado State Rams (9-3) at Moby Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on MW Network.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
UNLV vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels' 82.7 points per game are 22.1 more points than the 60.6 the Rams give up.
- UNLV has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
- Colorado State is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Rams average 14.0 more points per game (75.1) than the Rebels give up (61.1).
- When Colorado State puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 9-3.
- When UNLV allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 10-0.
- This year the Rams are shooting 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Rebels concede.
- The Rebels make 44.7% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.
UNLV Leaders
- Desi-Rae Young: 19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Kiara Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
- Alyssa Brown: 6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)
- Nneka Obiazor: 6.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 84-54
|Walsh Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 71-59
|Rothman Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah State
|W 107-68
|Cox Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/10/2024
|San Jose State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
