The UNLV Rebels (10-1) play a fellow MWC opponent, the Colorado State Rams (9-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Moby Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

3:00 PM ET

UNLV Players to Watch

Desi-Rae Young: 17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiara Jackson: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Brown: 6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Nneka Obiazor: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado State Players to Watch

McKenna Hofschild: 21.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 8.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 8.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Sydney Mech: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Cailyn Crocker: 6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

