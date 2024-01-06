The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC), who have won three straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. UNLV matchup.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS

UNLV vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline FanDuel San Diego State (-10.5) 141.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNLV vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

UNLV is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels have been an underdog by 11 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

San Diego State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Aztecs games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Rebels' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

The implied probability of UNLV winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

