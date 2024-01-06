The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have won three games in a row.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS
UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
  • UNLV is 7-3 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 203rd.
  • The Rebels score an average of 77.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
  • UNLV has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.6.
  • The Rebels allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
  • At home, UNLV sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). UNLV's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%) as well.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Hofstra W 74-56 Thomas & Mack Center
12/31/2023 Carroll (MT) W 87-51 Thomas & Mack Center
1/2/2024 Bethesda (CA) W 112-56 Thomas & Mack Center
1/6/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 New Mexico - Thomas & Mack Center
1/13/2024 Utah State - Thomas & Mack Center

