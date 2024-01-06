How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have won three games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
- UNLV is 7-3 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 203rd.
- The Rebels score an average of 77.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
- UNLV has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.6.
- The Rebels allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
- At home, UNLV sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). UNLV's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hofstra
|W 74-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/31/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|W 87-51
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/2/2024
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 112-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/6/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/13/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.