The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when they host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have won three games in a row.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

UNLV is 7-3 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 203rd.

The Rebels score an average of 77.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

UNLV has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 74.6.

The Rebels allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

At home, UNLV sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). UNLV's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%) as well.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule