Saturday's contest between the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) matching up at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNLV vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, UNLV 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-7.4)

San Diego State (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

San Diego State's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, and UNLV's is 5-5-0. The Aztecs are 6-5-0 and the Rebels are 7-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels put up 77.5 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (112th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game.

UNLV ranks 219th in college basketball at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.3 its opponents average.

UNLV connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (140th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

UNLV wins the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 10.5 (76th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.