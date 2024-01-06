If you're looking for bracketology analysis of UNLV and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UNLV's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNLV ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 2-0 30 30 29

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV's best wins

UNLV captured its best win of the season on December 9 by securing a 92-76 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 70-ranked team based on the RPI. That signature victory versus Oklahoma featured a team-high 21 points from Kiara Jackson. Desi-Rae Young, with 21 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-53 at home over Arizona (No. 74/RPI) on December 2

83-78 on the road over Colorado State (No. 109/RPI) on January 6

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 129/RPI) on November 29

85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 163/RPI) on November 10

100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 213/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNLV's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UNLV is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Rebels have three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Rebels have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UNLV has drawn the 203rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Rebels have 16 games remaining this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records above .500.

UNLV has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNLV's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans

UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNLV games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.