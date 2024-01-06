2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNLV March Madness Odds | January 8
Will UNLV be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes UNLV's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How UNLV ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|133
UNLV's best wins
UNLV clinched its best win of the season on December 13, when it secured a 79-64 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to the RPI. Against Creighton, Kalib Boone led the team by delivering 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 72-70 at home over Akron (No. 69/RPI) on November 28
- 74-56 at home over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on December 21
- 71-55 at home over Stetson (No. 111/RPI) on November 11
- 82-68 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 295/RPI) on November 17
UNLV's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- According to the RPI, UNLV has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Rebels are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, UNLV has been handed the 26th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- In terms of the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have six games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams over .500.
- As far as UNLV's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
UNLV's next game
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
