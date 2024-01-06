Will UNLV be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes UNLV's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How UNLV ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-1 NR NR 133

UNLV's best wins

UNLV clinched its best win of the season on December 13, when it secured a 79-64 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to the RPI. Against Creighton, Kalib Boone led the team by delivering 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

72-70 at home over Akron (No. 69/RPI) on November 28

74-56 at home over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on December 21

71-55 at home over Stetson (No. 111/RPI) on November 11

82-68 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 295/RPI) on November 17

UNLV's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

According to the RPI, UNLV has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Rebels are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UNLV has been handed the 26th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

In terms of the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have six games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams over .500.

As far as UNLV's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UNLV's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos

UNLV Rebels vs. New Mexico Lobos Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

