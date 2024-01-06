Saturday's contest features the UNLV Rebels (11-1) and the Colorado State Rams (9-3) clashing at Moby Arena (on January 6) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-67 win for UNLV, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rebels are coming off of a 107-68 victory against Utah State in their most recent game on Saturday.

UNLV vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 72, Colorado State 67

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Rebels notched their signature win of the season on December 2, when they secured a 72-53 victory over the Arizona Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in our computer rankings.

The Rebels have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UNLV is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins

72-53 at home over Arizona (No. 52) on December 2

92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 60) on December 9

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 128) on November 29

85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 178) on November 10

68-49 over UCSB (No. 184) on November 24

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 19 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

19 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Kiara Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

13.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26) Alyssa Brown: 6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 42.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67)

10.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (27-for-67) Nneka Obiazor: 6.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game, with a +259 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 61.1 per contest (112th in college basketball).

At home the Rebels are putting up 91.4 points per game, 13.6 more than they are averaging away (77.8).

UNLV is allowing fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than away (67.7).

