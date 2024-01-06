Simone Fontecchio and his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fontecchio tallied seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-97 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Fontecchio's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.3 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 13.7 16.4 PR -- 12.4 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Fontecchio's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the 76ers

Fontecchio has taken 7.1 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 7.4% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fontecchio's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the most possessions per game with 104.

Allowing 111 points per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers have allowed 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 25.4 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are fourth in the league, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Simone Fontecchio vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 8 3 0 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.