The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Dorofeyev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Dorofeyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 4-1 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0

Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

