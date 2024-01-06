How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
- In games Ohio State shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Buckeyes sit at 67th.
- The 79.1 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).
- Ohio State has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 74.3 points.
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- This season, Indiana has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.9% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 295th.
- The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow.
- Indiana is 8-2 when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).
- At home, the Buckeyes ceded 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).
- Ohio State sunk 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in road games.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Indiana scored 12.6 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (67.5).
- In 2022-23, the Hoosiers conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (72.2).
- Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
