Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 6?
Will Nicolas Roy light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the New York Islanders on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- In five of 30 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Roy has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|12:30
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
