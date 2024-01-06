Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 6?
In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nicolas Hague to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- Hague has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Hague has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
