Will Nevada be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Nevada's complete tournament resume.

How Nevada ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 252

Nevada's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Nevada took down the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in a 67-65 win on November 25. Claire Jacobs dropped a team-high 18 points with one rebound and one assist in the game versus Central Arkansas.

Next best wins

58-57 on the road over Boise State (No. 194/RPI) on January 3

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 269/RPI) on November 17

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 276/RPI) on November 29

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 291/RPI) on November 24

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 326/RPI) on November 9

Nevada's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Schedule insights

Nevada has the 248th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wolf Pack have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Nevada has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nevada's next game

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

